4:15pm Update: Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for Pickaway, Ross, Pike, Fayette, Madison, Union, Logan counties until 9pm.

Good Wednesday afternoon! It’s been a pretty nice day ahead of the storms this evening. Temps have been warming through the 60s to near 70. Storms are increasing in coverage to our west over Indiana. Most heavy showers & storms won’t arrive until after 6-7 pm this evening. The severe threat continues up until about midnight, with damaging wind, hail & an isolated tornado all possible.

Even though the storm threat will end overnight, the rain chance continues. Showers will be scattered around through most of the day tomorrow—as temperatures get colder. We’ll likely reach our high (around 50 or so) early in the day before temperatures fall through the 40s in the afternoon. Making it feel colder will be the wind, gusting close to 40 mph at times in the afternoon. Then the snow enters the picture… we’ll see a mix or changeover to snow late in the afternoon through evening, and snow showers will linger overnight & Friday morning. There could be a slushy 1-3” accumulation in northern counties, with less than an inch likely in the Columbus metro & south. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s Friday morning, and mid 40s in the afternoon.

Any snow won’t stick around long, though. After a light freeze Saturday morning with lows in the upper 20s-low 30s, temps recover nicely in the afternoon, topping out close to 60. Lots of sunshine, too, and less wind. The weekend is gorgeous. Sunshine sticks around through Sunday as highs continue to warm close to 70 Sunday afternoon.

It’ll be a warm start to the week next week. More showers develop late Monday into Tuesday.

Have a nice evening.

-Tara

Get our interactive radar on your phone and track the storms when you’re on the go with the Storm Team 4 Weather app. It’s a free download.