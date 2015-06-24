A message from Tiffany Sayre before she was murdered

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)–Tiffany Sayre recorded a video message on her cell phone, about her attempts at recovery from a drug addiction. In it she thanks her family for their support and says she has been in recovery for four day.

Her body was found by hikers on June 20 in the Highland Nature Sanctuary, 25 miles west of Chillicothe. The undated message was recorded by her, but it is still unknown about when the recording was made in relation to her murder.

Sayre’s funeral is on Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 6 and 2. She was 26-years-old.

Sayre is one of four Ross County women found dead in the last 13 months. Three other women went missing during that time, one Bethany Copas was found alive and disoriented. The other two missing women, Charlotte Trego, 27 a mother of two children disappeared May 3, 2014 and Wanda Lemons, 37, a mother of five children went missing November 3, 2014.

Area law enforcement formed a task force made up of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Chillicothe police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The tip line number to contact the group is 740-774-FIND.

We are not showing the video at her family’s request.