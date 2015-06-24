A message from Tiffany Sayre before she was murdered

By Published: Updated:
Tiffany Sayre recorded a video message on her cell phone, about her attempts at recovery from a drug addiction. Her body was found by hikers on June 20 in the Highland Nature Santuary, 25 miles west of Chillicothe. The undated message was recorded by her, but it is still unknown about when the recording was made in relation to her murder.

 

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)–Tiffany Sayre recorded a video message on her cell phone, about her attempts at recovery from a drug addiction. In it she thanks her family for their support and says she has been in recovery for four day.

Her body was found by hikers on June 20 in the Highland Nature Sanctuary, 25 miles west of Chillicothe.  The undated message was recorded by her, but it is still unknown about when the recording was made in relation to her murder.

Sayre’s funeral is on Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 6 and 2. She was 26-years-old.

Sayre is one of four Ross County women found dead in the last 13 months. Three other women went missing during that time, one Bethany Copas was found alive and disoriented. The other two missing women, Charlotte Trego, 27 a mother of two children disappeared May 3, 2014 and Wanda Lemons, 37, a mother of five children went missing November 3, 2014.

Area law enforcement formed a task force made up of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Chillicothe police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The tip line number to contact the group is 740-774-FIND.

We are not showing the video at her family’s request.

Related Posts

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “A message from Tiffany Sayre before she was murdered

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s