Columbus to Chicago in 30 minutes? Hyperloop could make it possible

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (AP/WCMH) – UPDATE: Columbus has been named a semi-finalist as a region of interest for the Hyperloop.

According to MORPC, Columbus is being considered as one of the major stops along the Hyperloop One Global Challenge Corridor.

Columbus has been announced as one of 35 semifinalists for the Hyperloop One which could travel as fast as 700 mph and take a person from Columbus to Chicago in less than 30 minutes. Next, the field will be narrowed to 12 finalists. Ultimately, three winners will be chosen by a panel of experts from around the world.

A low-profile block of aluminum zipped across a short stretch of what looked like railroad tracks Wednesday before crashing into a tuft of sand and sending a small cloud into the clear skies of the desert north of Las Vegas.

The seconds-long demonstration by startup Hyperloop One marked the first public glimpse of a propulsion system that its creators hope will rocket people and cargo through tubes at the speed of sound in five years.

PHOTOS: Building the Hyperloop

It took place as hundreds of journalists and investors watched from grandstands about 50 yards away after being bused to the site from a swanky casino.

“It’s going to eliminate the barriers we face every day of time and distance. It’s going to change our lives,” CEO Rob Lloyd said a day earlier. “It’s real. It’s happening now.”

Executives with the Los Angeles-based company said the system could whisk people the 350 miles from Los Angeles to San Francisco in 30 minutes.

They described a future where there’s no such thing as a long-distance relationship, and it doesn’t matter where you live because the commute to work would be so quick.

They say the tubes could run underground – a safe alternative to highway crossings and inclement weather.

The propulsion technology involves levitating pods that use electricity and magnets to move through a low-friction environment at more than 700 mph.

To put it in perspective, here is approximately how long it would take to get from Columbus to cities around the country with the Hyperloop:

Cleveland – 12 minutes

Cincinnati – 9 minutes

Chicago – 30 minutes

Washington D.C. – 34 minutes

New York – 45 minutes

Orlando – 1 hour 21 minutes

Los Angeles – 3 hours 12 minutes

“A great example of technology that we can all relate to that uses some of these principles is a roller coaster, and actually imagining that a roller coaster has very rapid propulsion, this is a magnitude larger than that,” Lloyd told KVVU. “It is customized so that we turn the power on and off very quickly, but it’s a great example of what we’ve seen today.”

The idea was first articulated in a paper by Tesla co-founder Elon Musk in 2013. Musk was busy building his electric car and rooftop solar companies at the time, and offered the idea to whoever wanted to try it out.

The idea has skeptics, including professor James Moore II, director of the University of Southern California’s Transportation Engineering Program.

He credited Musk for the new idea on how to move objects through tubes but said backers would face myriad public policy issues before it’s installed on a large scale, including questions about safety, financing and land ownership.

Such roadblocks are keeping self-driving vehicles off the road decades after the idea was born, he said.

“I would certainly not say nothing will come of hyperloop technology,” Moore said. “But I doubt this specific piece of technology will have a dramatic effect on how we move people and goods in the near term.”

Hyperloop One hopes to start moving cargo by 2019 and people by 2021. It announced Tuesday that it had completed another $80 million round of financing and was partnering with firms including GE and SNCF, the French national railway company.

Hyperloop One secured land in December in North Las Vegas to test the technology in a desert industrial park and will receive $9 million in state tax breaks for its investments in the state.

Company officials hope to combine the separate components later this year for a test it’s calling its “Kitty Hawk moment” – a reference to the Wright Brothers’ inaugural airplane flight.

