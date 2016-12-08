Police capture suspect from September 2016 double shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say they have arrested the suspect in a northeast Columbus shooting from September 2016.

Police filed murder charges against Stephon E. Richmond in the death of Donavan Williams.

Police say SWAT officers arrested Richmond around 2:30 pm on April 11. They found him at a residence on the 1100 block of Hallidon Avenue.

On September 24, 2016, officers were called to the 1400 block of Genessee Avenue just before 4:00 am. When they arrived, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, Donavon Williams, was critically injured and pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, Larry Rigsbee III, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

