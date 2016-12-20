19-year-old arrested for setting fire to Columbus Buddhist Temple

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is facing two felony counts of arson following a year long investigation into the January 31, 2016 fire at the Karma Thegsum Chöling Buddhist Temple.

Fire investigators arrested Ronnie Lee Carroll II for setting that fire.

Investigators say the fire was one of several fires set to trash dumpsters in the area of the 200 block of Grubb Street. One of those fires spread to the temple, causing $455,000 in damage.

Investigators say they identified Carroll shortly after the fire, but they did not have enough evidence at the time to issue a warrant for his arrest.

After collecting more evidence, including surveillance video from multiple businesses and private residents in the area, investigators were able to issue that arrest warrant.

“This is another example demonstrating how when we all work together as a community we can make Columbus safer for everyone,” said Columbus Division of Fire Chief Kevin O’Connor. “Without the assistance of all the citizens of our great city, we would not have been able to identify the suspect and solve these serious crimes in our community.”

