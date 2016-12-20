AMAZING: Fisherman hooks 3,000 lb. Great White Shark

HILTON HEAD, SC (WFLA) – A South Carolina man has an amazing shark tale – and he has an equally amazing photo to go with it.

Captain Chip Michalove, 40, is the owner and operator of a fishing charter company in Hilton Head called Outcast Sport Fishing. He became “hooked” on fishing at the young age of four, when his parents took him on his first charter fishing trip.

Since then, he has caught plenty of fish and has a passion for catching and releasing sharks – with emphasis on the “release.”

Michalove catches sharks and attaches an acoustic tag on them. He then releases the sharks back into the water. The tags stay on the shark for seven years.

“We’ve probably got 1,000 Great White in the winter,” Michalove said of the Carolinas’ snowbird shark population.

Last winter, Michalove caught and released five Great White Sharks.

PHOTOS: Capt. Chip Michalove’s amazing shark encounters View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Captain Chip Michalove hooked this 3,000 lb. Great White Shark and then hooked another one the same day. Photo credit: Chip Michalove, Outcast Sport Fishing on Facebook How crazy is this? Captain Chip Michalove has caught and released the same Tiger Shark two years in a row! Photo credit: Chip Michalove, Outcast Sport Fishing on Facebook Captain Chip Michalove pushing the nose of a Great White Shark so he can get a hook out. Photo credit: Chip Michalove, Outcast Sport Fishing on Facebook Captain Chip Michalove on his charter boat. Photo credit: Chip Michalove, Outcast Sport Fishing on Facebook Captain Chip Michalove on his charter boat. Photo credit: Chip Michalove, Outcast Sport Fishing on Facebook

Even more amazing, last Tuesday was his first winter fishing trip off the Hilton Head coast and he hooked two Great White Sharks in the same day – one weighed an estimated 3,000 pounds.

“Caught and released the first Great White Shark of the season this afternoon. At noon we hooked into the largest White I’ve seen out there, over 3k lbs, but she spit the hook right when we started to turn the boat around to give chase. I almost called it a day and headed in, but we reset and hooked into this little guy. First male white shark I’ve caught. We put an acoustic tag on him and sent him on his way. Congrats to Pavel for battling this guy around the boat and under the motor 4 times. 1-2 on whites in December isn’t bad, but I’m going to get that monster,” wrote Michalove on the Outcast Sport Fishing Facebook page.

Michalove said finding Great White Sharks can be challenging.

“It’s a needle in a haystack,” he said. “It’s been one of the most amazing things I’ve done in my life.”