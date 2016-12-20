Amy Schumer buys back farm her family lost, gives it to her dad

associated-press-logo By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2016, file photo, Amy Schumer arrives at the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Schumer posted on Instagram Dec. 19, 2016, that she had bought the farm her family once owned as a gift for her father. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2016, file photo, Amy Schumer arrives at the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Schumer posted on Instagram Dec. 19, 2016, that she had bought the farm her family once owned as a gift for her father. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Amy Schumer has given her father an early holiday gift by buying back the farm her family once owned.

Schumer posted a screengrab on Instagram on Monday of her delivering the news to her father on a video call. She also posted a video of herself as a child walking through a cornfield on the farm. She added in the caption, “We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him.”

Schumer didn’t say where the farm is located.

The comedian told The New York Times in 2013 that her family went bankrupt when she was 9.

