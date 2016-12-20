Better Call Jackson investigates rewards for survey companies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — People turn to new ways to earn cash. This can help with a variety of expenses from groceries, to going to the movies.

They find companies like Swagbucks, an internet page that offers its users the chance to earn rewards after filling out and completing surveys. The rewards can then be redeemed for gift cards to various companies. While people are not getting rich, they are finding that five dollars here and ten dollars there can add up, especially around the holidays.

One person wrote to the Better Business Bureau stating, “I have been a member since 2010 and have had great experience with them. I have redeemed many rewards. Customers service has improved a lot.”

But there are quite a bit of other reviews that say differently. Many people wrote to the Central Ohio BBB (COBBB) and suggested that they were not getting rewards. Some even wrote to customer service saying, “If you try to do it with ncrave and surveys they will stop crediting you after about 100 sb.”

What is important to notice is that the company responds to complaints. To the above comment, the company replied, “We do see there were a few tickets where multiple offers or surveys were placed in one ticket. This is a system failure on our end and we do apologize for the inconvenience.”

Kip Morse with the COBBB, said his organization looks for these type of replies.

“They’ve been around, I think, for over ten years,” said Morse. “If you are lasting and responsive then the business model is going to work out for you.”

Swagbucks’ Vice President of Brand Management and Communications explained to Better Call Jackson that they try to address every concern.

“In some relatively infrequent cases, non-qualification may occur later in the survey process,” wrote Sarah Aibel in an email. “When such cases are reported… we work to address this issue with our research partners and attempt to resolve the matter to our member’s satisfaction.”

Here is the deal. Swagbucks has strict rules about eligibility and competion of surveys. Online clients must only have one account and may only fill out a questionaire once. Sometimes the user may overlook a qualification or process that must be followed in order to get credit for a reward.

“People don’t normally think about reading things that will educate them on what will happen if something goes wrong,” said Morse. “They’re assuming everything will go right and they’re not going to have to do that.”

The bottom line is that you should always read every instruction when filling out any form, whether you filling out an online survey or completing an application of a mortgage.