Body camera video captures arrest of suspected drunk driving deputy

ANN ARBOR, MI (WDIV) — Video captured two Montmorency County, Michigan sheriff’s deputies dealing with a Washtenaw County lieutenant who is accused of drunken driving.

Washtenaw County Lt. Brian Filipak is on an administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Video shows Filipak repeatedly asking to just be let go, but the Montmorency deputies weren’t having it, and at one point, told him they would use a stun gun on him if he didn’t knock it off.

“Brian, I’m going to have you step out of the car and do some field sobriety tests,” an officer said.

Filipak was pulled over after deputies said they saw his car weave all over the road.

“Just let me stay here,” Filipak said.

He pleaded with the deputies to let him sleep it off on the side of the road, repeatedly refusing to budge from his truck.

The deputy told him he had to get out of the truck now, but Filipak continued to refuse the orders and forced the deputies to pull him from his pickup truck.