Boy Scouts sell popcorn to help friend in need

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH)– When 11-year-old Ethan Williams woke up from a medically induced coma, he was surprised to learn it was December. When he went into surgery, he wasn’t expecting doctors to put him in a medically induced coma.

On Thanksgiving, after abdomen pain and vomiting blood, his mother took him to the emergency room. The next day, the Lancaster boy was in Columbus at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he’s likely to remain until sometime in January.

Ethan has a hernia in his diaphragm, which pushed his intestines into his chest. In order to perform the necessary procedures, doctors had to induce a coma.

But as Ethan works on getting well, his Boy Scout troop is already working to help cover financial troubles Ethan’s single mother is facing.

On Tuesday night, his troop sold popcorn at the Lancaster high school basketball game, which 100 percent of the proceeds going to Ethan and his mother.

“He’s been good and brave when it comes to this point of his life,” said Ethan’s friend and fellow scout Evan Rice. “If he can carry on like this, I think it’d make me feel better and everyone else.”

To help the Williams’ family, you can donate at Standing Stone Bank in Lancaster.