Colo celebrating 60th birthday at the Columbus Zoo

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — She is a mother of three, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother of three. She recently had surgery to remove a malignant tumor, but doctors say she’s doing well.

She’s Colo, the nation’s oldest living gorilla, and she’s turning 60 on Thursday at the Columbus Zoo.

You can join Colo Thursday, at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium as she celebrates her 60th birthday.

Colo will make her appearance at 2:00pm in her habitat at Congo Expedition. Space is very limited, according to the zoo, and guests will move through the building in a queue line so others can have an opportunity to see her.

The celebration, which will include games, activities, and food specials, will take place from noon to 3pm on Thursday, December 22.

NBC4 plans to livestream the celebration on our Facebook page, and the zoo will also be streaming starting at 2pm at http://www.columbuszoo.org/colo. A commemorative video will air from 1:30pm – 2pm, and the livestream broadcast will begin at 2pm when Colo joins the celebration. The zoo’s livestream ends at 2:30pm.

Colo was the first gorilla in the world born in a zoo and has surpassed the usual life expectancy of captive gorillas by two decades. Her longevity is putting a spotlight on the medical care, nutrition and up-to-date therapeutic techniques that are helping lengthen zoo animals’ lives.

“Colo just epitomizes the advances that zoos have made, going all the way back to her birth at Columbus,” said Dr. Tom Meehan, vice president for veterinary services at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo and veterinary adviser to a national gorilla species survival plan.

Earlier this month, Colo had a scare when a malignant tumor was removed from her arm. Colo, the first gorilla in the world born in a zoo and the matriarch of the Columbus Zoo’s famous gorilla family, underwent surgery to remove the mass on December 3.

A comprehensive medical examination did not indicate the tumor had spread and no additional treatment is planned.