Pastor’s home burglarized while he preached at church

COLUMBUS, IN (WTHR) — While Pastor Justin White and his family were at church Sunday, someone burglarized their Columbus, Indiana home, stealing about $11,000 in valuables.

“I was here preaching. We have two services,” Pastor White explained. “Everything was going on as normal and then we went home.”

The family noticed the garage door was open to their home. They soon learned someone broke in and ransacked the place sometime between 8:30 and noon.

“The fact that somebody knew where we were and chose Sunday morning to come in? It’s hard. It’s hard to swallow,” said Pastor White’s wife, Michelle.

“We went in and my son looked up and saw that our TV was gone and he said, ‘We’ve been robbed!’ Then we started walking through the house and we realized they had taken so much,” Pastor White said.

The criminals stole more than $11,000 worth of valuables, electronics, small appliances and jewelry, plus something even more personal from Lila, the family’s youngest.

“She uses a big plastic bottle as a piggy bank and she said, ‘Dad! My money’s gone’,” Pastor White said. “It was all gone except for one quarter. They left one quarter there. The rest was gone.”

The bottle was filled with change that the 7-year-old had saved to buy Christmas gifts, earned through chores over several months.

But then this family had something amazing happen. The family started receiving bags full of coins, donated from neighbors and church members – not from the adults, but from the children.

Pastor White says even in the worst of times, they’ve now seen the best in people.

