Police: 11-year-old boy missing from east Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police asked for help finding a missing 11-year-old endangered runaway Tuesday night.

By 11:30 pm the boy was found safe and in good health.

Columbus police said Nathaniel Caldwell was last seen on foot in the area of Mayfair Road and James Road in east Columbus.

Caldwell is described as a black male, 5 feet tall and weighing 95 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Northface coat, blue jeans, turquoise blue polo shirt with dark stripes and gray and white Nike Airmax tennis shoes.

 

