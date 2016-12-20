Santa’s customized “HO HO” license plate revoked after state deems it offensive

nbc news By Published:
nc_santaplate1220_1500x845

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) — A custom license plate has landed an Alabama Santa on the naughty list.

Dave Reid, also known as Santa, was baffled when the license plate he’d displayed on his SUV for six years was suddenly deemed offensive when he tried to renew it this year.

The tag read “HO HO” and was on a specialty wildlife plate featuring a deer. The man who lives Christmas 365 days a year said it appealed to younger children who know him as “HO HO.”

“I have a 1999 4Runner that across the back glass says ‘My other ride is a sleigh’ with a wildlife license plate that says HO HO,” Reid explained. “How offensive is that? People drive by me on the interstate so everyone can wave and take a picture. Who is offended by that? It’s ridiculous.”

The censored Santa is now forced to use a standard tag, but he can’t let the issue go. He feels it’s infringed on his freedom of speech.

“I went on the computer where you can reserve your tags,” Reid explained. “I tried several variations. When you type H-O it locks up. I typed in UA, like the University of Alabama, space H-O-E, and it took it! Essentially, I could be driving around a license plate that says UA HOE, but I can’t have a license plate that says HO HO.”

WSFA-TV says it contacted the Alabama Department of Revenue but never received a formal response. However, Santa received a call late on Monday stating he could come pick up a temporary “Ho Ho” tag on Tuesday and would receive his regular one in 10 to 12 days.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2gYRzBF

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s