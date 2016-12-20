Southwest Airline’s website goes down

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
southwest-airlines-website

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s five days before Christmas, and Southwest Airlines’ website is down.

The airline confirmed on social media it is having issued with its website and mobile app. Travelers who are trying to check in, book a flight or make changes to an existing flight are instead greeted with an error message that reads, “We’re working hard to get you where you want to be.”

A Southwest spokesperson said the airline is working to fix the problem.

“We are aware and investigating current issues with our website, and we have implemented flexible accommodations for those being affected,” the statement read.

Southwest flies out of John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The airport is not reporting any delays due to the Southwest’s website outage.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s