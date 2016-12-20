Suspicious death under investigation in Grove City

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle on the city’s east side.

Grove City police are calling the death suspicious after the man, believed to be in his 50s, was found dead in the 4000 block of Parkmead Drive just after 5pm Tuesday.

Police say he was shot, but the death is not believed to be a suicide.

#BREAKING BCI and Grove City Police are on the scene of a death investigation on Parkmead Dr pic.twitter.com/p8QvsKymMU — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) December 21, 2016

The scene is in the parking lot next to Power Shack Gym. Grove City PD says doesn't appear to be a suicide pic.twitter.com/1B94GUXZXY — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) December 21, 2016

