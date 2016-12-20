Thief armed with hammer robs Chillicothe gas station

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Police are asking for help tracking down the man who robbed a gas station with a hammer on Monday.

Chillicothe police say a white man entered the HD Mart, at 129 Western Ave., just after 9:30pm. Surveillance cameras show the man was armed with a hammer before police say he robbed the store.

The subject is described as having a heavier build. He was last seen wearing a gray and blue sweatshirt with a dark-colored hoodie underneath it and brown carpenter pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 740-773-1191.