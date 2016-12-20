Truck leading police on a chase in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (WCMH) — Police in Kansas City are pursuing a suspect accused of hitting a police car during a traffic stop.

According to NBC affiliate KSHB, officers tried to stop the suspect for a traffic violation, but the truck then hit a police officer’s car and drove away.

At one point the truck reached speeds of more than 100mph, and it has been seen cutting through lawns to evade police.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.