Woman supporting 10 grandchildren looking for Christmas miracle

WHITEHALL (WCMH) — A Whitehall woman supporting her 10 grandchildren is asking for a Christmas miracle.

Deborah Adams said she is struggling to keep a roof over her head, but her neighbors and the community are hoping to give her some holiday cheer.

“It takes a village to, a family to raise a family,” Adams said.

Better known as “Granny” in her growing village, Adams says she is going through some rough times as she raises her ten grandchildren and her niece and nephew.

“When I come into the Adams home and I see all the kids running around, I’m like ‘Oh my gosh you’re so strong’,” said Jodi Howell, a community organizer.

With the help of a friend and a Facebook post, the Whitehall community came out to help make Christmas for the Adams clan much abrighter.

“Bringing unity back into the community; that is the most important thing that we can do,” said Pastor Cory Pariseau, Crossroads World Outreach Ministry.

From presents under a Christmas tree, a kitchen table and a child’s bed, donations have given Adams’ great grand-daughter a new place to sleep.

Two months and $3,000 behind on her rent and utilities, Adams received an eviction notice in the mail, saying she and her grandchildren must be out of their home by December 15th. Adams has not raised enough money to pay for her rent, and she says the family could be put out of their home any day.

“We have to wait until God’s plan until it is time for us to move but we will work it out,” she said. “These kids should be able to have fun and enjoy their child life and not just lose it. I keep my family together and if this is what it takes for me to keep them together then that’s what I do.”

If you would like to help Deborah Adams and her grandchildren you can donate to this GoFundMe page or contact Jodi Howell via Facebook.