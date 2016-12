COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire and Columbia Gas say they are once again taking numerous calls about the smell of natural gas across central Ohio.

Columbus Fire took at least 12 calls and Columbia gas responded to over 200 calls.

All calls have been responded to and so far, it has been all clear.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin says he believes it could be the same smell lingering from Tuesday.

Columbia Gas is still encouraging everyone to call if you smell natural gas.