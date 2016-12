COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two high-risk missing people, a 4-year-old girl and a woman who is reportedly 8 1/2 months pregnant.

Police say 4-year-old Raylynn Mosley and 21-year-old Katelynn Miller were last seen on Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. on Columbus’s west side. They may be in a black 2001 Chevy Tahoe Z71.

Contact the Columbus Division of Police Missing Person Unit at 614-645-4624.