Hilliard Police looking for suspect who carjacked a CVS delivery truck

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) –Hilliard police say an armed gunman carjacked a delivery van Wednesday morning outside the CVS store at Cosgray and Scioto Darby Rd. The van was recovered about a mile away but the suspect remains at large. Police would not confirm initial reports that the van was carrying pharmacy supplies.

The driver of the van was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a black male, medium complexion, mid 20’s, 5’10”, about 220 pounds. Police say the suspect had a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The van was found in a nearby housing subdivision. Resident Dave Dalton says he noticed it right away.

“It wasn’t near a condo and the back doors were wide open, so yeah, something was definitely wrong,” Dalton said.

Police said Tuesday afternoon they had not yet determined if anything was missing from the van.

