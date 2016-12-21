Father charged after accidental shooting leaves 2-year-old son in life-threatening condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 2-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition and his father is facing charges after an accidental shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Columbus Police say Brandon Hill, 34, drove into a parking lot at the corner of Refugee Road and Noe-Bixby Road and told an uniformed officer that his son had been shot.

Officer originally told NBC4’s Shawn Lanier that Hill told officers he accidentally shot his son.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital with a life-threatening injury. Hill was detained for questioning.

Police say the shooting happened at Hill and his son’s home in the 2700 block of Noe-Bixby Road. Hill was the only other person home when the incident took place.

Columbus Police say a weapon hasn’t been secured at the residence.

Hill now faces charges for endangering children and police say if the boy dies as a result of his injuries additional charges will be filed.

CPD: 2y/o boy shot in the head accidentally by his father. Police are speaking with the father — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) December 21, 2016

CPD says the child was shot at Noe-Bixby at the home. They are trying to get a search warrant for that address pic.twitter.com/LCTT7P5r16 — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) December 21, 2016

