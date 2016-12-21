Licking County Crime Stoppers offering reward after reports of vandalism in Newark

NEWARK OH., (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $1,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest in reports of vandalism in the Newark area.

The Newark Division of Police says suspects used a BB gun to shoot and damage 15 cars on November 25 between the hours of 5:30am and 8:30am.

Damaged cars were found on Decrow Avenue and Grant, Mahold, Rice and South Williams Streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.