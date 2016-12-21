Nearly 30,000 strollers recalled because of laceration and fall hazards

nbc4-icon By Published:
strollerrecall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The strollers have been recalled after consumers reported injuries needing stitches.

According to the CSPC, a gap in certain Aria Child stroller’s folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver’s hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the stroller can fold unexpectedly during use, posing an injury and fall hazard to the caregiver and child.

The more than 29,000 strollers were sold at Babies R US and other retail stores nationwide and Albeebaby.com, Amazon.com, Dmartstores.com, Medbroad.com and other online retailers from May 2015 through November 2016 for about $180.

The firm has received five reports of consumers being pinched by the stroller hinge mechanism, resulting in four consumers needing stitches for cuts. In addition, the CSPC says there were 71 reports of the stroller unexpectedly folding during use, resulting in 12 minor bumps or bruises to a child or caregiver and one fractured wrist and elbow to an adult due to a fall.

Model Number  Accent Color Date of Manufacture
10AW1G-AQU2U aqua March 25, 2015 through March 9, 2016

 

The date of manufacture is formatted as YYYY|MM|DD.
10AW1G-RAS2U raspberry
10AW1G-WHT2U white
10AW1G-CHA4U charcoal
10AW1G-CIR5U citrus lemon

 

Nearly 30,000 strollers recalled

 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Aria Child for a free replacement stroller.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s