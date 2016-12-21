One injured in west Columbus fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire on the city’s west side Thursday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, at about 10am, firefighters were called to a duplex in the 100 block of N. Chase Avenue.

One person in the residence was taken the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

One side of the duplex, where the fire started, was heavily damaged. The other side of the duplex on suffered minor damage, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.