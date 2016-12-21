PHOTOS: 36 arrested in child predator bust

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX (KPRC) — Texas police arrested 36 men who are accused of using the internet to sexually exploit children over a three-month period.
“Operation Safe Holiday” took place over October, November, and December. Investigators said each of the men believed he was meeting with a minor for sex. When the men arrived at the planned location, they were arrested, investigators said.
Some of the men were charged with felony offenses of possession of child pornography and attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child.
“We know many kids are now out of school for the holidays and will likely have lots of free time on their hands. Therefore, it is imperative that parents stay involved with who their kids are communicating with online, “ District Attorney Brett Ligon said. “Sexual predators are looking for opportunities to meet up with underage kids for sex and are using the internet and social media apps to arrange the meetings. We are committed to protecting our kids and hope that parents will actively join us in this fight.”
PHOTOS: List of those arrested:
- Philip Lee — attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child; promotion of child pornography
- Carmen Silva — promotion of child pornography
- Omar Elessawy — promotion of child pornography
- Julio Espinoza — online solicitation of a minor
- Donald Burleson — online solicitation of a minor
- Bryan Lovett — promotion of child pornography
- Alfonso Ruiz — online solicitation of a minor
- John Contreras Jr. — online solicitation of a minor
- Philip Romolo — online solicitation of a minor
- Raymond Ybarra Jr. — online solicitation of a minor
- Robert Mittelbronn — online solicitation of a minor
- William Dolan — attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child
- Dwight Dorner — online solicitation of a minor
- Alphonse Aguillard — online solicitation of a minor
- Jake Lowe — online solicitation of a minor
- Richard Guice — attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child
- Sadam Castellanos Reyes — online solicitation of a minor
- Martin Moreno — online solicitation of a minor
- Adam Rivera — attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child
- Carlos Valdez — attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child
- Justin Strickland — online solicitation of a minor
- Joseph Blankenship — online solicitation of a minor
- Lamont Cash — attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child
- James Flessas — online solicitation of a minor
- Currie Byrd — online solicitation of a minor
- Joshua Johnson — online solicitation of a minor
- Garry Lay — online solicitation of a minor
- Rodolfo Barrientos — online solicitation of a minor
- Phillip Petty — online solicitation of a minor
- Husam Eghneim — online solicitation of a minor
- Kyle Storie — online solicitation of a minor
- Abel Garcia — online solicitation of a minor
- Brandon Gasque — online solicitation of a minor
- Jonathan Alvarez Castillo — online solicitation of a minor
- Keith Knight — promotion of child pornography
- Jerry Hutcheson — possession of child pornography