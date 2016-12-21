PHOTOS: 36 arrested in child predator bust

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX (KPRC) — Texas police arrested 36 men who are accused of using the internet to sexually exploit children over a three-month period.

“Operation Safe Holiday” took place over October, November, and December. Investigators said each of the men believed he was meeting with a minor for sex. When the men arrived at the planned location, they were arrested, investigators said.

Some of the men were charged with felony offenses of possession of child pornography and attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“We know many kids are now out of school for the holidays and will likely have lots of free time on their hands. Therefore, it is imperative that parents stay involved with who their kids are communicating with online, “ District Attorney Brett Ligon said. “Sexual predators are looking for opportunities to meet up with underage kids for sex and are using the internet and social media apps to arrange the meetings. We are committed to protecting our kids and hope that parents will actively join us in this fight.”

Abel Garcia -- online solicitation of a minor Adam Rivera -- attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child Alfonso Ruiz -- online solicitation of a minor Alphonse Aguillard -- online solicitation of a minor Brandon Gasque -- online solicitation of a minor Bryan Lovett -- promotion of child pornography Carlos Valdez -- attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child Carmen Silva -- promotion of child pornography Currie Byrd -- online solicitation of a minor Donald Burleson -- online solicitation of a minor Dwight Dorner -- online solicitation of a minor Garry Lay -- online solicitation of a minor Husam Eghneim -- online solicitation of a minor Jake Lowe -- online solicitation of a minor James Flessas -- online solicitation of a minor Jerry Hutcheson -- possession of child pornography John Contreras Jr. -- online solicitation of a minor Jonathan Alvarez Castillo -- online solicitation of a minor Joseph Blankenship -- online solicitation of a minor Joshua Johnson -- online solicitation of a minor Julio Espinoza -- online solicitation of a minor Justin Strickland -- online solicitation of a minor Keith Knight -- promotion of child pornography Kyle Storie -- online solicitation of a minor Lamont Cash -- attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child Martin Moreno -- online solicitation of a minor Omar Elessawy -- promotion of child pornography Philip Lee -- attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child; promotion of child pornography Philip Romolo -- online solicitation of a minor Phillip Petty -- online solicitation of a minor Raymond Ybarra Jr. -- online solicitation of a minor Richard Guice -- attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child Robert Mittelbronn -- online solicitation of a minor Rodolfo Barrientos -- online solicitation of a minor Sadam Castellanos Reyes -- online solicitation of a minor William Dolan -- attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child

