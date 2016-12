COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Domino’s Pizza restaurant was destroyed after an explosion caused by a gas leak.

Officials on scene say a company was drilling in the parking lot area in the 2800 block of West Broad Street and struck a gas line. Everyone evacuated the building when they smelled gas. The ovens in the Domino’s then ignited the gas, causing an explosion.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

PHOTOS: Gas leak in west Columbus View as list View as gallery Open Gallery