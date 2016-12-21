Police department creates the ‘Grandma Unit’ to help spread love and hugs

CHARLESTON, WV (WCMH) — These ladies have been hired to dispense much needed love and hugs to their community.

The “G-Unit,” as they liked to be called, was sworn in Tuesday by the Charleston Police Department. They won’t be making arrests or investigating crimes, but they are ready to serve their community.

“When we’re given something to do we take it seriously, and we keep up with it,” Grandma Unit member Karen Smith told WCHS.

These woman all came together to help others because they know what it means to need it. All 11 were once victims of elder abuse or domestic violence.

“Oh my goodness it’s a win for everybody. They feel good by doing it, and they want to do it. That’s what helps this awesome partnership,” Cpl. Errol Randle with the Charleston Police Department told WCHS.

The ladies are now ready to hit the streets for their communities, so if you get pulled over by a member of the G-Unit, be prepared for a hug.