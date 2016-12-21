Reward increased to $40,000 after 3-year-old killed in road rage shooting

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KARK) Community leaders in Little Rock, Arkansas are asking for anyone with information on the road rage shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead to come forward.

On Monday, the FBI added an additional $20,000 to the reward fund, bringing the reward to a total of $40,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of the suspect.

“We want to let the killer know, we’re on your trail,” says Pastor Terrance Long.

The Mercy Church Pastor says someone in Little Rock’s Yorkwood neighborhood knows who the killer is.

“Whoever he was visiting in that neighborhood, they have some answers. They can lead us to him,” says Pastor Long.

Acen King was fatally shot Saturday while riding in his grandmother’s car when a man fired at the vehicle.