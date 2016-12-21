Russian deep sea fisherman makes horrifying catch

MURMANSK, Russia (WCMH) – A Russian deep sea fisherman captured a photo of a fish with dagger-like teeth. And it’s just one of dozens of horrifying creatures he’s captured.

Roman Fedorstov is a deep sea fisherman, and he posted a picture of the terrifying looking fish above recently on his Twitter account.

According to the Moscow Times, Fedorstov works on a trawler out of a port in Northwest Russia and began sharing his finds on social media earlier this year.

@IEEE_English это еще няшка, из того, что держал в руках) pic.twitter.com/JWv9ui0t88 — Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 16, 2016

Fedorstov claims these creatures are caught in the waters here on Earth and are not invaders from another planet.

You can see some of his other remarkable catches on his Flickr profile.