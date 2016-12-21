Some Columbus residents still without gas after nearby building exploded

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbia Gas said less than 10 homes are still without gas service as of late Wednesday night, after a nearby building exploded.

Columbia Gas spokesperson Kelli Nowinsky said she has reached out to each residence and offered to pay for hotel stays, so they can stay warm tonight.

Neighbors who live right next to where the explosion happened are just glad everyone’s safe.

“My day has been up and down like a roller coaster,” said Tiffany Peterson, who’s home sits right behind where the explosion happened.

“I was walking down my yard, coming down my steps and I heard a big boom, a big boom. My son’s ears are ringing. My ears are ringing,” she said. “I just can’t believe it happened, especially around my house, so close by.”

Tonight, Peterson’s home still has no gas and therefore no heart.

“My gas won’t be back on until tomorrow, so I will be going in the hotel tonight,” she said.

Columbia Gas of Ohio sent the NBC4 newsroom this statement:

Columbia Gas of Ohio crews are actively working on repairing the natural gas line that was damaged today by a third party contractor. We currently have less than 10 customers that are without gas service this evening. Once our line is repaired, those customers will have service restored. We have visited with each of those impacted customers and offered hotel accommodations for the night.

Following today’s incident at 2857 W. Broad Street in Columbus, our crews actively worked to isolate and shut gas off to the area. Our crews were stationed at our valves and made the decision to dig a hole to isolate the gas and minimize the outage to our customers.

The evacuation order has been lifted in the area, and residents have returned to their homes.

Our customers have the right to expect safe, reliable natural gas service and we are confident, based on a thorough investigation and inspection of our facilities, that our system in safe. The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is our highest priority. We have taken extra precautions this afternoon and early this evening to inspect immediate neighborhood gas facilities and we have confirmed they are safe. If customers have any concerns, they should contact us at 1-800-344-4077.

As always, if customers smell an odor of natural gas, they are advised to move to a safe location and call Columbia Gas of Ohio at 1-800-344-4077 and their local fire department at 9-1-1.

Incredibly, no one was seriously hurt.

Peterson said her home only has a little bit of heat damage, but her neighbor across the street had their window blown out.

“Blasted my windows, cracked it up, but that’s all it did,” said neighbor Melissa Carter. “My house is still standing.”

She said it could have been a lot worse.

“I’m just glad my son, my daughter and my granddaughter are safe,” said Carter.

Her gas and electricity have been restored. She said she’s glad her neighbors have someplace warm to stay tonight.

“Thankfully she’s able to be put somewhere safe and stay warm and I’m thankful that I still have my heat to where my kids and my granddaughter will be warm tonight,” said Carter.

Nowinsky said they hope to have gas service back on by tomorrow morning. Regardless, shes said crews will work through the night or until it’s restored.

According to AEP Ohio, all customer in the W. Broad Street area had their electricity restored.