Walmart pulls “Bulletproof” Black Lives Matter items from site after police object

Walmart has agreed to stop selling t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts online that read “Bulletproof. Black Lives Matter.” after complaints from the Fraternal Order of Police.

CNN reports the national FOP wrote to Walmart on Tuesday and asked the retailer to pull the shirts.

The items were available on Walmart’s website via third-party merchant Old Glory.

“Like other online retailers, we have a marketplace with millions of items offered by third parties that includes Blue Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter merchandise,” said a Walmart spokesman, according to CNN. “After hearing concerns from customers, we are removing the specific item with the ‘bulletproof’ reference.”

James Pasco, executive director of the FOP, said the police union does not object to the phrase “Black Lives Matter” itself.

“The bulletproof thing goes to the new assertiveness of some violence prone individuals to take action directly against police. We find it offensive for that reason,” said Pasco.

Old Glory owner Glenn Morelli said he took the shirt down from his site, as well.

“We don’t like to offend anybody,” he said.