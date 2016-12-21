Winning $100,000 lottery ticket donated to church

BOSTON (NECN) A mysterious man made Christmas come early at St. Anthony Shrine in Boston.

“I was flabbergasted to think that someone would call and tell me that,” said Maryanne Rooney-Hegan, St. Anthony Shrine Director of Development.

On the other side of the phone line was a man who just hit it big. In his hands he had a winning lottery ticket worth $100,000.

He wanted to give it all to the church in Boston’s Downtown Crossing.

“It’s just a terrific gift for Christmas,” said Rooney-Hegan.

The money will pay for the Shrine’s programs which help thousands of people in need.

