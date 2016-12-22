19-year-old indicted for setting fire to Buddhist temple, other property

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with five counts of arson, one count of vandalism, and one count of aggravated arson after incidents in the Hilltop and in Franklinton.

Ronnie Lee Carroll Jr. allegedly set a rash of destructive fires at numerous locations, including a detached garage and 1999 Ford Explorer at 570 Belvidere Avenue, a detached garage and 1998 Chevrolet Truck at 1564 Safford Avenue, and the fire that destroyed the Karma Thegsum Choling Temple located at 231 S. Grubb Street.

A press release from Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien states Carroll set fires on Dec. 31, 2015 and Jan. 31, 2016.