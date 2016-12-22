Bengals QB Andy Dalton reportedly pays for 73 kid’s hospital bills

nbc4-icon By Published:
andy-daltonweb

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has reportedly helped the families of dozens of kids pay their child’s hospital bills.

According to a video on Bleacher Report’s Facebook page, Dalton and his wife Jordan created the “Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation” in 2015 and since then have paid off the hospital bill for 73 children and their family.

Earlier this month, Dalton was nominated for the 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, according to the Bengals’ website.

The award recognizes an NFL player’s off the field community series and playing excellence combined.

The winner will be announced the night of Super Bowl LI on February 4.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s