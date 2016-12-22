Body found on 71 southbound near Delaware rest stop

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio State Patrol says they are investigating a body found on 71 southbound.

The woman’s body was found around 9:33 pm near the Delaware rest stop.

The right lane of 71 southbound is closed at this time.

No more details were immediately available at this time. The Delaware post is investigating the incident.

