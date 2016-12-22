Christmas card features cute fire department babies

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
fire-department-card

DURANT, OK (WFLA) — When a small fire department in Oklahoma looked back on the year, they realized their crew experienced a baby boom.

Their yearly holiday card usually features a photograph of the crew in front of the station, but this year, Durant Fire went in a different direction.

They decided to showcase their little tots to the entire community.

Christmas card features cute fire department babies

Six babies, who are all born to members of the 33-person department in 2016 became the focus of this year’s holiday card.

In any fire department, there are a number of things that make up the dynamic of a crew or of the department as a whole.

So for this holiday season, the department thought it’d be great to show the public what’s really important to their firefighters – their family.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s