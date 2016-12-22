Columbus Police officer helps woman escape from house fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer had minor injuries after helping a woman escape from a house fire on Wilson Avenue on Thursday night, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said it was a small fire that was put out quickly. A mother and five children were in the home. They escaped through an upstairs window onto the front porch, he said, and the officer helped to get them down to the ground.

The children went to the hospital to get evaluated, and are all in stable condition.

The fire was in the 1200 block of Wilson Avenue on the south side.

