Florentine Restaurant says goodbye after 71 years in Franklinton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A popular Columbus eatery opened with minimum wage was 40 cents an hour.

In September of that year, Japan surrendered, ending World War II.

Now, after decades of history in Franklinton, the Florentine Restaurant is closing its doors for good.

Friday, the doors of this iconic restaurant will be closed forever. Everyone is trying to get in for one last meal.

The line started to form around the building an hour before they opened. Many of those in line have been coming here for years.

For other families, it’s been a tradition for generations.

Brothers Nick and Pete Penzone have been running the restaurant since 1995. When they decided to close, they never thought they’d have this kind of response.

“They’ve been coming in for 60 years, I know we’ve had some that come in for 50 years yelling at me that we’re closing,” Pete said.

All week long, there’s been at least a two-hour week to get into the dining room, and staff have been making spaghetti for 12 hours straight. The brothers have been surprised about how loyal the customers have been.