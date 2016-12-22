Gas service restored to neighbors near explosion site

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbia Gas of Ohio crews worked non-stop from Wednesday into Thursday night to restore gas service and repair line damages after an explosion in the Hilltop.

Technicians went door to door Thursday evening getting individual homes back up and running. Neighbors who live near the explosion site said they’re grateful to have heat again.

“My poor babies, I had to make them sleep together and pile all the blankets I had on them. I had to make them sleep in their slippers,” said neighbor Teloa Fields.

Fields, along with other residents who didn’t have heat were offered a hotel stay by Columbia Gas

“They were so happy to be home. They didn’t want to go to a hotel. They wanted their home,” said Fields.

Now, they’re getting some much needed warmth. A technician came into their home to make sure all the gas lines were not leaking and safe to turn back on.

“I am so excited. Now, I can take a shower. I can get my babies in the shower. I can do my dishes,” said Fields.

She said yesterday’s explosion was terrifying.

“Chaos, horror, terror,” said Fields. “Witnessing it I was sure someone had died and if not, extremely injured.”

No one was seriously hurt in the blast.

When it happened, Fields said her house shook and her ears were ringing after the explosion.

“The biggest thing is just knowing that everything is safe now because that was really a stressor for me,” she said.

Tonight, she said she’s feeling thankful.

“Getting me some heat, that’s something else to be thankful for,” said Fields.

Spokesperson for Columbia Gas of Ohio Kelli Nowinsky said as of Thursday night, two homes had not had their gas service restored because no one was home to answer the door. She said they need access to homes to turn the gas back on for safety reasons.

If your property sustained damage because of yesterday’s incident, you can file a claim by calling: 800-455-6635.