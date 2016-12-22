Holiday Travel Forecast for Ohio

David Mazza By Published:
12-22-cover

Columbus (WCMH) – Some of the busiest travel days of the year are on our doorstep.   Thankfully Mother Nature is cutting us a break.

 

Here is the temperature forecast for the next week….we could extend the above normal temps to 8+ days:

12-22-5

 

If you are travelling between Friday – Monday, we have you covered… check out the day by day precip forecast:

Friday will be a sunglasses day, yes we will have some clouds too, but overall, keep the shades handy!

12-22-1

 

Saturday pre-sunrise rain showers and flurries will move in, but by lunch we should see warming and drying conditions….

12-22-2

 

Sunday a warm frontal boundary will lift north, we may have a few showers, with the best chances around the I-70 corridor, but a mild day expected

12-22-3

 

On Monday things should start off warm and dry, but rain will return with our next stronger cold front crosses the state during the day.  Pre-front, it is going to be warm!

12-22-4

 

Have a very safe holiday everyone.  Roads are expected to be quite busy.   Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkahif you have any other questions about weather or travel plans anywhere else, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s