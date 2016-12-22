Holiday Travel Forecast for Ohio

Columbus (WCMH) – Some of the busiest travel days of the year are on our doorstep. Thankfully Mother Nature is cutting us a break.

Here is the temperature forecast for the next week….we could extend the above normal temps to 8+ days:

If you are travelling between Friday – Monday, we have you covered… check out the day by day precip forecast:

Friday will be a sunglasses day, yes we will have some clouds too, but overall, keep the shades handy!

Saturday pre-sunrise rain showers and flurries will move in, but by lunch we should see warming and drying conditions….

Sunday a warm frontal boundary will lift north, we may have a few showers, with the best chances around the I-70 corridor, but a mild day expected

On Monday things should start off warm and dry, but rain will return with our next stronger cold front crosses the state during the day. Pre-front, it is going to be warm!

Have a very safe holiday everyone. Roads are expected to be quite busy. Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah, if you have any other questions about weather or travel plans anywhere else, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave