Husband, wife die within hours of each other after 64 years of marriage

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Dolores and Trent Winstead were married for nearly 64 years. Brought together by fate, the Tennessee couple couldn’t stand to be apart.

On the end of Grosse Pointe Court in West Nashville, in quiet little cul de sac, lived the Winsteads.

This family of four is now down to two just days before Christmas.

“Christmas used to be both of their favorite time of the year,” explained Eddie Winstead.

Trent and Dolores met back in the 50s in Dickson County. The two were wed not long after, thanks to an impromptu bathroom proposal.

“In order to not get a no, I guess, he waits until she’s brushing her teeth to ask her to marry him,” explained Eddie, the couple’s son.

The two made a perfect pair. Quiet Dolores would stock her shelves with countless cookbooks. Trent spent days fishing on the lake and months serving in Korea.

Letter after letter would be sent overseas to dear Dolores as Trent simply stated he was “awful glad to hear from her.”

“They were opposites from each other,” explained Sheryl Winstead, the couple’s daughter. “I think that’s what made them click.”

The two would spend their golden years in West Nashville– until a few weeks ago when Trent fell ill.

With failing kidneys, Trent was taken to Saint Thomas West on Harding Place.

Dolores stood by his side as long as she could.

“She starts having a really bad headache…she was having a brain aneurysm,” explained Eddie. “Both of them ended up in the same hospital room. From that point, she lasted about two days.”

She passed away after 63 years of marriage just weeks before their 64th anniversary.

Eddie was soon tasked with breaking the news to dad.

“I had to lean down next to him, and just kind of tell him, ‘Mom has passed.’ When that happened, it was kind of like his whole spirit just changed,” said Eddie.

“I told him, I said, ‘Dad, if you want to go be with mom, that’s quite alright with Sheryl and I.’”

Trent passed just hours later, joining Dolores. The two, married for decades, were apart less than a day.

For the Winsteads, Christmas this year will be a somber celebration. Family will pour through old photos and tell well-worn stories.

But at the heart of their holidays is a marriage that will last long beyond the winter.

“It’s like god made their travel arrangements and they went together,” said Sheryl. “It’s just really sweet.”

Trent and Dolores were laid to rest last Friday.