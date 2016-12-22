Man killed in east Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a man was stabbed and killed in the city’s east side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:16am, Thursday, officers were called to the 4500 block of Lakeside South on the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man stabbed in the chest. The victim would later be pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate, but said it appears to be a domestic situation and a person of interest is in custody.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.