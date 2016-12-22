Ohio band director indicted on sexual battery charges

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WCMH) — The band director at Portsmouth High School faces numerous charges after reportedly having a sexual relationship with a student, and sending sexual messages to her and another female student.

Matthew Swintek, 27, was indicted on 21 counts; 3 counts of sexual battery, 17 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to WSAZ, a female alumna of Portsmouth High School told school officials she had a relationship with Swintek that began in 2012, when she was 16.

Swintek is also accused of sexting a Ross County student in 2012 who was also 16 at the time.

Swintek has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 1, Portsmouth City Schools Superintendent Scott Dutey told WSAZ.