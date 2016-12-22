Ohio band director indicted on sexual battery charges

nbc4-icon By and Published: Updated:
sirens

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WCMH) — The band director at Portsmouth High School faces numerous charges after reportedly having a sexual relationship with a student, and sending sexual messages to her and another female student.

Swintek (Portsmouth City Schools website)
Swintek (Portsmouth City Schools website)

Matthew Swintek, 27, was indicted on 21 counts; 3 counts of sexual battery, 17 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to WSAZ, a female alumna of Portsmouth High School told school officials she had a relationship with Swintek that began in 2012, when she was 16.

Swintek is also accused of sexting a Ross County student in 2012 who was also 16 at the time.

Swintek has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 1, Portsmouth City Schools Superintendent Scott Dutey told WSAZ.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s