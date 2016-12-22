Santa makes stop in NICU to help spread Christmas cheer

nbc news By Published:
nc_santanicu1221_1500x845

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSHB) Santa made a few early deliveries Tuesday at Kansas City’s Research Medical Center, making stops at the center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

He visited babies, like Gunnar Jones, who’s just eight days old.

Gunnar was born seven weeks early.

“He was due January 27, and just showed up last Monday,” Gunnar’s mom, Lexi Jones said. “We still don’t know why, but he’s here and he’s doing really well.”

With Gunnar staying in the hospital for the holidays, Jones says plans have shifted a little.

“You have these expectations that oh, you have your baby and then you take him home. And you hang out with him, but you know, when you’re in here, you see your baby maybe four or five hours out of the day,” Jones said. “Then you’re going back and forth and you’re exhausted and you’re trying to take care of yourself physically while trying to make sure you’re here for him emotionally and physically, so it’s been hard but everybody here is so nice and you really feel like you’re taking care of your baby.”

Although his first Christmas will be in the hospital, staff members say they’re doing what they can to make sure families feel at home for the holidays.

“It is stressful, it’s not what they expected,” NICU Manager Jennifer Heiting said. “They pull together and do what needs to be done to help these parents and get these babies home.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s