3 arrested after Ross Co. deputies find meth labs in an apartment

ROSS CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office says detectives arrested three people on Wednesday after discovering a meth lab.

Deputies arrived at an apartment at 2441 Anderson Station Road shortly after midnight on Dec. 21 to investigate a possible burglary in progress. They arrived and spoke to 43-year-old Eugene Secrist, who said he was staying at the apartment while the resident was in jail and had been using the real window to get in and out of the apartment.

The sheriff’s office says deputies “noticed a strong chemical odor coming from the apartment” and asked everyone inside to leave. Dottie Stevens, 29, and Michael Jones, 28, were also inside the home.

Investigators from the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force were called to the scene, and they discovered four one pot meth labs in the home.

Secrist and Jones were arrested and charged with illegal manufacture of drugs. Stevens was arrested on petty theft warrants from Chillicothe Municipal Court.