8-year-old girl buys gifts for entire Vinton County village

ZALESKI, OH (WCMH) — Haylee Lemay’s Christmas wish was for everyone in her small village of Zaleski to have a present.

The 8-year-old Vinton County girl launched a project earlier this month after writing a letter to her village council.

“To the Village of Zaleski,” she began. “For this Christmas I think we should change some things around.”

That change would bring a smile to everyone’s face.

“Everyone should get one present. I think this is good for the town and to get an idea of what everyone wants, just ask, ‘what would you like for Christmas?’”

Haylee has been