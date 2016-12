COLUMBUS (WCMH) — About 6,000 people were without power in North Linden and Clintonville for a short time Friday afternoon.

AEP Ohio says crews “were able to isolate the issue.”

NE Columbus Outage Update: Crews were able to isolate the issue. All customers have been restored. Thank you for your patience. — AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) December 23, 2016