COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus police and fire officials are investigating after a body was found early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a trash fire around 12:15 am. The fire was in an alley just west of the 100 block of South Wayne Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, they found a body on fire on the ground next to a trash can.

No other information was available for release. The incident is under investigation.